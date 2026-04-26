Bengaluru resident abuses Census staff, booked

Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan has written a letter to five departments seeking to relieve the staff who have been assigned census work. (File Photo)

The Bengaluru police Saturday booked a resident for allegedly abusing census officials on two occasions.

The first incident is said to have taken place in a housing society on Dinnur Main Road on April 20.

According to the police, Veena, a census enumerator assigned to the ward, visited the premises to collect data as part of her official responsibilities. When she requested basic information from a resident, the individual allegedly refused to cooperate, used abusive and obscene language, and prevented her from entering the apartment.

The matter came to light on Saturday, when Veena’s supervisor, Rashmi R, visited the same apartment to verify why census work remained incomplete there. During her visit, the resident allegedly repeated the behaviour – verbally abusing the official and once again denying access to the premises.