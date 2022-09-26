Bengaluru-based research institute to lead restoration of Thamirabarani river

Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and the Environment (ATREE) Monday said that its researchers have initiated the restoration of the Thamirabarani river, which originates from the Pothigai hills of the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

ATREE has associated with Indian Institute of Human Settlements (IIHS) Bengaluru, Consortium for DEWATS Dissemination Society and the Tirunelveli district administration for the restoration project named TamiraSES. ATREE said that it prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of the restoration.

The river supports wildlife such as the Nilgiri marten, slender loris, lion-tailed macaque, white-spotted bush frog, galaxy frog, Sri Lankan Atlas moth, and the great hornbill.

ATREE said that the Thamirabarani river cradled the earliest humans in India over 3,200 years ago. “The river is the primary source of water for many towns in the Tirunelveli district. Today, the river is stressed because of industrial effluent release, sewage and water hyacinth. Initial study suggests that the Thamirabarani river gets polluted due to industrial discharge and the dumping of solid waste, especially in the form of clothes and flowers by devotees,” it said.

“While the Thamirabarani landscape, in general, appears water-rich, it faced severe drought in 2016 despite the diverse water storage systems in place. In 2021, in a contrasting situation, Thamirabarani was in spate, but did not lead to any major disaster in the region,” ATREE said.

Based on the ground survey and consensus with the district administration, the major hotspots of concern have been identified for the restoration plan.

“The observed restoration challenges around the Thamirabarani river are reduced ecological flows downstream due to agriculture, domestic water and industry. Water quality degradation is due to untreated domestic, agricultural, and commercial waste and inadequate waste treatment facilities. Reduced quality of life, human wellbeing and livelihoods of the dependent communities,” ATREE said.