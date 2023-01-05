Bengaluru reports second-highest number of road accident deaths in a decade

In 2022, Bengaluru reported the second-highest number of deaths due to road accidents in a decade, city traffic police data has revealed. While the number of road accidents reduced in 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic years, the data shows that fatalities due to road mishaps increased.

According to traffic police data, 3,827 accidents were reported in Bengaluru in 2022, leading to the deaths of 777 people and injuring 3,235 people. In the last decade, the highest number of deaths reported in Bengaluru due to accidents was in 2016 when 793 people were killed.

Though the number of accidents has increased when compared to 2020 and 2021, when 3,236 and 3,213 accidents were recorded, respectively, the police said this could be attributed to the fact that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the movement of vehicles was restricted.

Interestingly, the number of road accidents has dropped when compared with pre-Covid years.

“The reason for the number of road accidents decreasing over the years and the number of fatalities increasing is because a lot of fatal accidents occur in the outskirts of Bengaluru like KR Puram and Kamakshipalya, among other areas. A lot of fatalities occur in the outskirts of Bengaluru because of poor driving skills and the lack of road infrastructure. In Bengaluru city limits, the number of fatal accidents is very minimal. In Ashok Nagar traffic police station limits, there have been no fatal accidents for the past eight months,” Special Commissioner (Traffic) M A Saleem said.

According to the traffic police, in the pre-pandemic years, on average, six accidents were reported for every 10,000 vehicles. In 2022, this was at 3.53 per cent because of the increased number of vehicles on the road.

According to police sources, the highest number of deaths due to road accidents were reported in Yelahanka, Chikkajala, Kamakshipalya and Kengeri traffic police limits.

Saleem said most of the accidents that were reported took place between 6 pm and 9 pm.