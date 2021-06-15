Bengaluru reports less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in two months; CM hints at further relaxation

For the first time in two months, Bengaluru reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 5,041 fresh infections and 115 deaths, taking the tally to 27.77 lakh and the toll to 33,148.

Out of the 5,041 new cases, 985 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 2,818 discharges and 16 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The day also saw 14,785 discharges, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries in the state so far touched 25,81,559.

The total number of active cases in the state is 1,62,282. While the positivity rate stood at 3.80 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.28 per cent.

Karnataka reported 5,041 fresh Covid-19 infections and 115 deaths, taking the tally to 27.77 lakh and the death toll to 33,148. Bengaluru reports 985 cases and 16 deaths. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/JaaFNC5lbv — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 15, 2021

Out of 115 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban (16), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), Hassan (6), Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (five each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 985, Hassan 522, Mysuru 490, Dakshina Kannada 482, Tumakuru 329, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,99,143, followed by Mysuru 1,58,956 and Tumakuru 1,12,570.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,00,612, followed by Mysuru 1,46,917 and Tumakuru 1,05,676. Cumulatively a total of 3,19,23,601 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,32,600 were done on Tuesday alone.

CM hints at further easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday hinted that there will be further relaxations in the lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21.

“After analysing the situation today and tomorrow, we will look into – what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further- and we will do it,” Yediyurappa said in response to a question about the next phase of unlocking in the state.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines that extended the lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14. It had also said that Covid night curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am (daily) and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after June 14.

The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in remaining 19 districts of the state include opening of parks and industrial units, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods and permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others.

The relaxation in lockdown measures is in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21. The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days ‘close-down’ from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the Covid cases continued to spike.

Citing lockdown yielding results and experts’ advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again extended till June 14.

‘Oxygen Express’ train carrying 98 tonnes of medical oxygen reaches Bengaluru

The thirty-fifth “Oxygen Express” carrying 98.09 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), in 6 cryogenic containers, has reached the city, the South Western Railway said on Tuesday.

So far, Karnataka has received 3,959.51 Tonnes of LMO by Rail.

“The 35th Oxygen Express has reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 09:10 am today. It had started from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat at 05:09 pm on June 13,” South Western Railway said in a statement.

Indian Railways has so far run 424 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 30,455 tonnes of LMO in 1,748 tankers to all over the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against Covid -19.

(With PTI Inputs)