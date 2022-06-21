Bengaluru records wettest June in 10 years

June 21, 2022 7:55:58 pm
From June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory in Bengaluru city has recorded 198.5 mm of rainfall, surpassing a 10-year-old record, making it the wettest June in 10 years. In June 2016, the city had recorded 191.3 mm of rainfall.
The wettest June, however, was in 1996 when the city received 228.2 mm of rainfall, the IMD said. The other years in June when the city recorded heavy rainfall were June 2012 (7.2 mm), June 2013 (177.1 mm), June 2014 (172 mm) and June 2020 (115.8 mm).
On Tuesday morning, the city recorded 14.5 mm of rainfall. The IMD in its forecast said the city may receive few spells of rain and thunderstorms in the next 48 hours.
Describing the present weather condition over Karnataka, IMD in its statement on June 21 said, “Southwest monsoon activity was normal over interior Karnataka and weak over coastal Karnataka. A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to south coastal Andhra Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra to north Kerala coast.”
In its forecast for south interior Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD said, “Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar and Tumkuru districts of south interior Karnataka. Waterlogging on smaller roads, damages to trees, isolated flooding of low lying areas and traffic congestion will be the impact.”
The districts of coastal Karnataka will witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next 48 hours.
