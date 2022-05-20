At 17.9 deg Celsius, Bengaluru records lowest minimum temperature in May in 77 years

Bengaluru recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on Friday thereby making it one of the coldest days. The observation data was recorded at 8:30 am on May 20. The last time the lowest minimum temperature recorded during the month was on May 6, 1945 when it was 16.7 degrees Celsius.

On May 13, 2013 and May 25, 2014 the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 18.9 degrees Celsius.

On May 12, the city recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius and on May 20, the maximum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast for the next 48 hours, the city is likely to see cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively,” it said.

The Met department report also stated that Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall till May 24.

The state government has deployed four NDRF teams in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi and Raichur in view of the forecast.

“Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka and Shivamogga, Davangere and Chikkamagaluru districts of south interior Karnataka. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Hassan and Kodagu districts of south interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the remaining districts of south interior Karnataka and Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Koppal and Bagalkote districts of north interior Karnataka,” the Met department stated.