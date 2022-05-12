scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Bengaluru records lowest maximum temperature in May in 10 years

Bengaluru weather today: The maximum temperature on May 11 was 24.3 degrees Celsius. The previous lowest maximum temperature recorded in the last ten years was 33.8 degrees Celsius, on May 2, 2015.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 12, 2022 11:20:18 am
The IMD recorded 5.3 mm of rainfall up to 8:30 am Thursday. (Express)

Bengaluru on Wednesday (May 11) recorded its lowest maximum temperature in May in the last ten years, at 24.3 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department said the city had a departure of 9.5 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

The previous lowest maximum temperature recorded in the last ten years was 33.8 degrees Celsius, on May 2, 2015. The highest ever maximum temperature recorded for the month was on May 22, 1931 — 38.9 degrees Celsius.

Officials from the Met department stated that the weather conditions in Bengaluru remain the same for the next few days and there will be no heatwave.

The IMD recorded 5.3 mm of rainfall up to 8:30 am Thursday. The city has received 255 mm of rain since March 1, 171 mm departure from normal. “Bengaluru will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall till May 16. For the next 48 hours, the sky will be generally cloudy. Rain is very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 21 Degree Celsius respectively,” the IMD said.

Raichur on Wednesday recorded the highest Maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celcius in Karnataka.

In its weather forecast for Thursday, the IMD said that Koppal, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davengere, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur and Kolar will witness thunderstorms accompanied with light to moderate rainfall.

