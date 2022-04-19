Bengaluru records excess rainfall of 151 mm since March 1, to receive more showers

Bengaluru will continue to receive scattered rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday and added that from March 1 to April 19, the city has recorded 151 mm of rainfall.

“Generally cloudy sky. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 33 and 21 Degree Celsius respectively,” the IMD, in its weather forecast for the next 48 hours, stated.

A scientist at IMD Bengaluru said, “So far, the city has received excess rainfall. There is an upper cyclonic circulation between 1.5 and 3.5 km above mean sea-level over Tamil Nadu and neighborhood. There is a trough from Telangana to South Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea-level. Under the influence of this system, Karnataka has received rainfall.”

In the last 24 hours, Bengaluru city has received 32.8 mm of rainfall. The IMD observatory at the Kempegowda International Airport recorded 13.6 mm and the observatory at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded 1 mm.

The all-time record was in April 2001 when Bengaluru received the highest rainfall of 323.8 mm and 14 years later, the city witnessed 226.5 mm of rainfall in the same month. Last year in April, Bengaluru recorded 118.2 mm of rainfall and 121.1 mm in 2020.