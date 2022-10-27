scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

At 15.4 degrees, Bengaluru records coldest October day in 14 years

The IMD said that Bengaluru on Tuesday experienced the coldest day in October since 2008. In the next 24 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 29 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 12.4 degrees Celsius, Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the entire state.(Representative Photo/PTI)

Bengaluru on Tuesday experienced the coldest day in October since 2008 with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, owing to cyclone Sitrang along the coast of Bangladesh, the minimum temperature recorded in Bengaluru on Thursday morning was 15.5 degrees Celsius. In the next 24 hours, the Met department has said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 29 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“The observed minimum temperature in October usually would be around 19 degrees Celsius and from November, it drops to 18 degrees Celsius. In December, it would be around 16 degrees Celsius. So what we are observing in the past few days is that the minimum temperature is four degrees below the normal. This is largely due to cyclone Sitrang along the coast of Bangladesh which has resulted in cloudless and clear skies. In the absence of clouds, the radiating heat is not trapped and it has resulted in a sharp drop in minimum temperature. This temperature will continue for a day or two,” a scientist with IMD Bengaluru said.

On Thursday morning, at 12.4 degrees Celsius, Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the entire state.

Early this year, on May 20, the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius against a normal minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius. The last time the lowest minimum temperature ever recorded was on May 6, 1945, when it was 16.7 degrees Celsius. On May 11, the city recorded its lowest maximum temperature in May in the last 10 years, at 24.3 degrees Celsius, the IMD had said.

On July 8, the maximum temperature in the city dropped to 23.7 degrees Celsius, drifting 5.1 degrees Celsius from the normal. According to the IMD statistics, this was the coldest July recorded in the last decade.

