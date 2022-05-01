Bengaluru gets respite from intense heat as city receives hailstorm

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 1, 2022 9:37:24 pm
Vehicles ply on a road during heavy rain in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Just two days after Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degree Celsius, the city received heavy rainfall and hailstorm Sunday.

Areas like Frazer Town, BTM, Shivajinagar, Vijaynagar and Hosahalli received heavy rain. While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room was yet to estimate the damages, there were reports of trees uprooting in the BTM and nearby areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall of 11.2 mm at Bengaluru city observatory, 5.4 mm at the observatory in Bengaluru International Airport and 26 mm at HAL airport. For the next 48 hours, the weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru and the temperature will likely be between 35 and 23 degree Celsius.

The weather department stated, “Due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next five days.”

Since March 1, IMD Bengaluru city observatory has recorded 151mm of rainfall and international airport has recorded 130mm.

