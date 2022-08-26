scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

August showers: Bengaluru receives highest rainfall in 4 years

Bengaluru has so far received a total of 184.4 mm of rainfall in August. India Meteorological Department has predicted that the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain till Monday (August 29).

Since March this year, Bengaluru has received 1,031 mm of rainfall with the wettest months of September and October still ahead due to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. (Express Photo/File)

Bengaluru has so far received 184.4 mm of rainfall in August, the highest in four years. Last year in the same month the city received a rainfall of 98.5 mm, while in August 2018 it was 158.3 mm.

“In the last 24 hours the city has received 41.4 mm of rainfall. South Bengaluru, Gottigere, Anjanapura, Hemmingapura, Arakere, Bilekahalli, BTM have recorded heavy spells of rain,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is predicted that the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 29.

2021 98.5mm
2020 75.9 mm
2019 146.8 mm
2018 158.3 mm
2017 351.8 mm
2016 82.8 mm
2015 110 mm
2014 102.4 mm
2013 94.3 mm
2012 189.1 mm

Since March this year, Bengaluru has received 1,031 mm of rainfall with the wettest months of September and October still ahead due to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The spell of heavy rain slows down by mid-November. The IMD data said that since June 1 till now its observatory has recorded 592 mm of rainfall and from March to May the city received 421 mm of rainfall.

According to the statistics provided by the weather department, the annual rainfall in Bengaluru recorded in 2021 was 1,500mm, in 2020 it was 1,200 mm and in 2019 it was above 900 mm.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:25:24 pm
