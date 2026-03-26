Bengaluru realtor murder case: Advocate, associate of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, granted bail

A businessman-advocate, named as an accused in a Bengaluru real estate-linked murder case, was granted bail this week on the grounds that the co-accused did not directly implicate him in the murder.

A G Ajeeth Kumar, 48, who has a criminal history in Bengaluru, was arrested by the CID unit of the Karnataka Police on February 12 in connection with the murder of real estate operative V G Shivaprakash alias Bikla Shiva, 44. Shiva was murdered on July 15, 2025, in east Bengaluru over a property dispute.

A special court for hearing cases involving elected representatives—it earlier granted bail to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the same case on March 12 by citing lack of evidence of direct involvement—granted bail to Kumar on March 24, citing “the absence of any statements being rendered by the co-accused or that of the witnesses about the incriminating act against the petitioner…”.