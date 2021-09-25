Bengaluru: Realtor who killed his wife using screw driver arrested

Police Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife using a screwdriver on September 22.

The accused, identified as Kantharaju B R, is a resident of Health Layout in Annapoorneshwari Nagar and a realtor by profession. Kantharaju got married to Roopa H G 10 years ago and the couple has a seven-year-old son.

On September 22, around 6:30 pm, Kantharaju called Roopa’s parents and asked them to come to his home. Around 7:30 pm when they arrived, they saw Roopa lying in a pool of blood. Although Kanatharaju had hanged the body to make it look like suicide, the plan failed.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Roopa and Kantharaju had picked up a fight around 4:30 pm and had closed the door of their room. Around 5:30 pm, Kantharaju left the house.

Police found out that Kantharaju suspected Roopa was having an affair with another man and always fought with her. He had planned to kill her previously but it had failed. However, he did not have any plans to kill her on September 22 but in a fit of rage, he stabbed her neck using a screwdriver and knife.