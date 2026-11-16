Former friend allegedly put Rs 30-lakh price on Bengaluru realtor’s life

A former friend allegedly orchestrated the killing of a Bengaluru realtor last week following a financial dispute that had ended their association two years ago, with the police saying on Monday the murder was executed for Rs 30 lakh.

G K Mithin, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Division, said they have arrested five people, including a former associate, Kiran, who executed the murder of realtor Charan Gowda alias Charan M N, 40, through two hired killers identified as Kiran and Akash.

Apart from Kiran and the killers, two of his friends and an intermediary have also been arrested.

Friend-turned-foe

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The police said Gowda and Kiran were friends and associates before they fell out around two years ago over financial transactions.