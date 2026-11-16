Former friend allegedly put Rs 30-lakh price on Bengaluru realtor’s life

A former friend allegedly orchestrated the killing of a Bengaluru realtor last week following a financial dispute that had ended their association two years ago, with the police saying on Monday the murder was executed for Rs 30 lakh.
G K Mithin, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Division, said they have arrested five people, including a former associate, Kiran, who executed the murder of realtor Charan Gowda alias Charan M N, 40, through two hired killers identified as Kiran and Akash.
Apart from Kiran and the killers, two of his friends and an intermediary have also been arrested.
Friend-turned-foe
The police said Gowda and Kiran were friends and associates before they fell out around two years ago over financial transactions.
They said Kiran told two of his friends, Roopesh and Rudresh, about the dispute and sought their help. Roopesh arranged the murder through an intermediary identified as Lokesh, the police said.
Gowda, who operated a real estate firm called Dhani Properties, was murdered in front of his wife last Friday outside his office in Yelahanka New Town. He was hacked to death soon after he parked his car and got out to go up to his first-floor office.
His wife, Vimarshini, 37, an information technology engineer and a partner in several businesses, filed a complaint with the Yelahanka New Town police on November 13, stating that two unidentified men wielding machetes hacked her husband to death in front of her when they arrived at the office.
Gowda, a native of Channapatna and father of a 10-year-old child, had been in the real estate business for around 10 years.
The victim and his wife ran multiple businesses before entering real estate. They had a company called All Dimension in 2016, which sold fridge magnets, key chains, gift boxes, and other miscellaneous items.
The couple also had a real estate venture called Dream Plot Factory LLP and recently started a film production studio.