Bengaluru real estate firm dupes over 300 in suspected Rs 100-crore lease scam; MD flees

In yet another real estate scam in Bengaluru, a firm that promised to help people find rental and lease housing is suspected of cheating more than 300 individuals out of over Rs 100 crore.

The company, Jones Property Management/Jones Asset Management (JAM), run by John Stephen, is allegedly behind the scam. Soon after victims began filing complaints on Monday, the Indiranagar office was shut, and Stephen has been absconding, the police said.

The police suspect the operation was a classic Ponzi scheme, where money from new investors was used to pay earlier ones until the system collapsed.

The firm allegedly targeted people struggling to find rental accommodation in Bengaluru and persuaded them to invest amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. To build trust, it initially paid rent to property owners for a few months. After a few instalments, payments stopped, and the company later became unreachable.