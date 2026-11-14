Bengaluru real estate businessman hacked to death in front of wife

The incident occurred in Yelahanka New Town when Charan Gowda arrived at his office, Dhani Properties, by car.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Nov 14, 2026 09:37 AM IST
Bengaluru businessman murderedThe assailants were waiting for Charan Gowda to arrive at his office. They took him by surprise and attacked him with weapons, the police said. (Image enhanced using AI)
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A 39-year-old real estate businessman in Bengaluru was hacked to death in front of his wife near Punjab National Bank in Yelahanka New Town on Friday morning, the police said, adding that they are on the lookout for two men.

The victim, Charan Gowda, from Channapatana, had been in the real estate business for about 10 years.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred around 10.30 am when he arrived at his office, Dhani Properties, by car. The assailants, who were reportedly waiting for him, suddenly attacked him with weapons. His wife, who witnessed the attack, raised an alarm, but the accused fled the scene, the police said.

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Police scour CCTV footage

After receiving information of the attack, the Yelahanka New Town police visited the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital. CCTV footage from the bank and nearby buildings is being examined to identify the attackers and establish their escape route, the police said.

The police are also looking into a possible dispute arising from real estate and land transactions. A possible contract killing angle is also being examined, though the exact motive is yet to be established.

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Special team formed

“We are investigating who was behind the murder and why it was committed. A murder case has been registered. We have some clues…the probe is underway,” said G K Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division), adding that a special team has been formed to trace the assailants.

The police are also gathering information from Gowda’s wife and other witnesses.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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