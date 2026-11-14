Bengaluru real estate businessman hacked to death in front of wife

A 39-year-old real estate businessman in Bengaluru was hacked to death in front of his wife near Punjab National Bank in Yelahanka New Town on Friday morning, the police said, adding that they are on the lookout for two men.

The victim, Charan Gowda, from Channapatana, had been in the real estate business for about 10 years.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred around 10.30 am when he arrived at his office, Dhani Properties, by car. The assailants, who were reportedly waiting for him, suddenly attacked him with weapons. His wife, who witnessed the attack, raised an alarm, but the accused fled the scene, the police said.