Bengaluru: RBD layout to get new drain to flush out rainwater to Sarjapur culvert

Bengaluru, May 18: Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali Tuesday visited the rain-affected area of Rainbow Drive (RBD) layout and held a meeting with the authorities concerned. After the residents requested the MLA to find a solution to the recurrent problem of flooding in the area during the rainy season, Limbavali said the major roads department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon construct a drain on a public-private partnership model to carry rainwater from the layout to the Sarjapur culvert.

“I have also instructed the officials to make arrangements so that rainwater from Junnasandra graveyard and Radha Reddy layout does not enter the RBD layout. I have asked the owners of private properties here to cooperate and requested locals and builders to join hands with the officials to prepare the blueprint of the project,” he said.

Notably, The Indian Express had highlighted the plight of the residents in its report on May 11.

A local resident, Darshana Minnoor, said, “Last evening was a master class in how our representative form of government works when people and their elected representatives come together to solve problems. Mr Limbavali brought together residents of the RBD layout and surrounding villages, officials from the revenue department and the BBMP. He listened very carefully, nudged all the parties to find a solution to the flooding problem in and around the RBD layout.”

Residents of the RBD layout had written to Limbavali on May 10 apprising him of the flooding problem in their area.

One of the major complaints of the residents of the RBD layout was that rainwater from neighbouring villages of Junnasandra and Halanayakanahalli was being diverted to the RBD layout before flowing into the stormwater drain (SWD) on Sarjapur Road.

“Due to level differences between our drain and the SWD on Sarjapur Road, the egress is extremely slow… leading to water entering our homes. Ideally, the drains along Junnasandra Road should be carrying the rainwater directly to Sarjapur Road SWD,” Minnoor said.

“Our front gate is the lowest point in our entire layout, so all the rainwater that falls on 36 acres of our layout as well as rainwater from surrounding villages up to 3 km upstream gets collected outside our front gate,” she added.