Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Bengaluru ‘rapid road’ develops cracks within a month of inauguration

At the time of inauguration, civic authorities had claimed that the 375-metre stretch of Old Madras Road in Indiranagar built using ‘rapid road work’ technology would last 40 years

The cost of the ‘rapid road’ technology is 20-25 per cent more than that of white topping. (Express Photo)
The ‘rapid road’ inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last month has developed cracks in several places. The cracks were noticed Friday.

At the time of inauguration, civic authorities had claimed that the 375-metre stretch of Old Madras Road in Indiranagar built using ‘rapid road work’ technology would last 40 years.

Undertaken on a pilot basis, the rapid road project paved five-foot-wide, two-foot-long, and seven-inch-thick concrete slabs and was seen as an alternative to the white-topping method (covering an existing road with a layer of portland cement concrete).

The cost of the ‘rapid road’ technology is 20-25 per cent more than that of white topping. The cost also includes the transportation of the slabs from the factory to the site. While it costs Rs 7.5 crore to white-top one km of road, it costs Rs 9.3 crore to pave a similar length under the new method.

Speaking to media persons, Tushar Giri Nath, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said they did not expect the cracks to develop. “It is a pilot project undertaken by a private partner and the BBMP has not wasted taxpayers’ money so far. We will look into the matter,” he said.

A BBMP official said they were trying to find out if the cracks developed because of the pressure of vehicular movement or for some other reason.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 22:32 IST
