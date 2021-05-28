Bengaluru: Five held for alleged rape, torture of woman after video goes viral in northeast

The incident is likely to have taken place last week

The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested five people in connection with a case of alleged rape and torture of a woman in Ramamurthy Nagar. The arrests were made after a video clip of the purported incident went viral on social media in Assam. The police believe the accused and the victim are Bangladesh nationals.

“As per the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim, who is also said to be a Bangladeshi and was brought to India for human trafficking,” a senior police official said, adding that the incident may have taken place last week.

After the video surfaced on social media, the Assam police tweeted about the incident and even promised a reward to anyone who could provide information on it.

According to the Assam police, the gang themselves recorded the incident and shared the video with their friends in Assam and other parts of the northeast.

The Assam police traced the origin of the phone number from which the video was sent and immediately alerted the Bengaluru police. Following this, special teams were formed, and, within hours, the gang was arrested on Thursday evening.

The police arrested the five from a rented house at Avalahalli, Ramamurthy Nagar in east Bengaluru. All of them are labourers.

“On the basis of the contents in the video clip and facts disclosed during preliminary interrogation of the secured persons, a case of rape and assault under other relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused in Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station,” the police official said.

“Since the victim is away in a neighbouring state, a police team has been dispatched to trace her so she can join the investigation,” the official added.