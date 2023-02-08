2 men held in Bengaluru for raping, sexually abusing former classmates

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru Monday for allegedly raping a former classmate at a house party while his 26-year-old friend was held for outraging the modesty of another former classmate, the police said Tuesday.

According to the police, while the women hailed from Jammu & Kashmir, the 23-year-old accused is a resident of Andhra Pradesh and his friend is from Bihar. The accused and the survivors, who now work in separate companies, were all students of a private university in Punjab where they pursued MBA.

According to the police, all four individuals were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They added that the 23-year-old accused had invited the women and his friend for a house party at his home Sunday and the women had arrived around 11.45 pm. All the four drank till 1.45 am and when the duo raped and outraged the modesty of the women, the latter reportedly locked themselves up inside a bathroom and threatened to alert the neighbours. The police added that later, the accused booked a cab and sent the women home around 5 am.

After leaving the house, the survivors approached the police and narrated their ordeal. Later on, the police arrested the accused from the same house where the alleged crimes took place. The Viveknagar police registered a case under IPC Section 376 (rape) and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman).