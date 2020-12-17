Bengaluru Police detain 25-year-old for allegedly raping, murdering student

The police is investigating the incident.

The Bengaluru Police detained a 25-year-old for allegedly raping and murdering a 19-year-old student who was in the city to secure admission at an engineering college.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said the girl had gone to meet the accused after her family suggested she seek help from him for the admission process. He was known to her brother.

“A case has been filed with charges of rape and murder against the accused, based on the complaint we received from the building owner,” Patil said.

“The accused had visited the college on Tuesday for admission. The victim was asked to come to the accused’s house early on Wednesday as they planned to go to the college together again to complete other formalities,” he explained.

However, a while after she reached his house, the accused rushed out screaming and seeking help from neighbours. “The victim was seen lying unconscious when the neighbours came to help. They rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” Patil said.

“Further interrogation is underway. We are in touch with the girl’s parents. An investigation is on to ascertain other facts linked to the incident,” a police officer added.

