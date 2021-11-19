Bengaluru witnesses wettest November; more rains predicted over weekend

Bengaluru recorded 73.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Friday, making it the wettest November.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received multiple complaints of tree felling, wall collapse, tree felling and waterlogging.

The East Zone recorded moderate rainfall, with complaints of tree felling in RT Nagar and Trinity circle. There were also complaints of a building collapse near Lido mall. The West Zone recorded moderate rain and the control room received complaints with regards to waterlogging. A wall collapsed in Nandini layout near Honnamma building. There were no complaints from the South Zone and RR Nagar zone which recorded light rain.

Mallasandra lake in Dasarahalli overflowed, resulting in inundation in several areas. Mahadevapura recorded heavy rain and multiple waterlogging complaints from Basavana Pura main, Seegehalli Circle near Sai Baba temple, Vaddarapalya, TCpalya Main Road to Annayappa Circle, New Horizon College Road, Vigyan Nagar, Kaggadasapura, Abhayareddy layout, Appex hospital road in Anasandra Palya and Rainbow residency in Bellandur.

The control room received five complaints of waterlogging from Yelahanka and Bommanahalli zones, which recorded heavy rainfall. A residential building in Ulsoor also collapsed. However, its four residents were evacuated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on November 19, predicting widespread rainfall over the next two days. In the next 48 hours, rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over coastal and south interior Karnataka, and at many places over north interior Karnataka.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai. The depression will weaken into a well marked low pressure area in the next 12 hours, IMD in a statement said.