Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of Bengaluru

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, resulting in waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) indicated that VV Puram in the South Zone received 137 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Nagarbhavi in the West Zone recorded 103 mm, while Hampi Nagar (South Zone) received 120.5 mm, Sampangiramanagar (East Zone) recorded 63.0 mm and Doddanekundi in Mahadevapura zone received 127.5 mm of rainfall.

The control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received 27 complaints, most of which were from Mahadevapura and South Zone pertaining to waterlogging. Traffic snarls due to waterlogging were reported in areas like Ulsoor, JC Road, Avenue Road, Satellite Bus Stand and Koramangala. BBMP personnel were deployed to drain the water out. No complaints were received in Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones, which received moderate rainfall.

KSNDMC has predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains in the municipal limits on Friday and Saturday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that rainfall will hit parts of Karnataka due to the low-pressure area over Arabian sea moving northward.