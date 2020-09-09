Bengaluru: Trees uprooted, vehicles submerged after heavy overnight rains

A car is seen submerged due to the heavy rains in Bengaluru's Yalahanaka. (Express Photo)

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday night, bringing down trees and submerging vehicles. Waterlogging was reported is several low-lying areas, including Sahakar Nagar, Horamavu, Hennur, Dasarahalli, Peenya and HBR Layout, according to residents.

Chikkabanavara lake, Sheelavanthakere in Whitefield, Rachenahalli, Nagawara and Hebbal lakes overflowed due to the rains.

Overnight rain in #Bengaluru brought down trees with vehicles submerged under knee-deep water in Sahakar Nagar, Horamavu and HBR Layout while waterlogging was reported from several areas. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Oq0WlPM8Jl — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 9, 2020

Waterlogging was also reported at Manyata Tech Park, in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Staff at the park were seen draining the water that had entered their work space.

At Manyata Tech Park on Wednesday. (Express Photo) At Manyata Tech Park on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Meanwhile, the control room of Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), received several complaints of rain-related damages.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK) campus in Jakkur recorded 92mm of rain while Bengaluru City recorded 61mm, Bengaluru International Airport 103mm and HAL airport 26.4mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday.

“In view of the record rainfall of more than 100 mm in 15 wards, waterlogging in low-lying areas have been reported. BBMP has taken up relief measures. While officials are addressing the problems, citizens can also call BBMP Control Room or their respective Zonal Control Rooms,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), received several complaints of rain-related damages. (Express Photo) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), received several complaints of rain-related damages. (Express Photo)

