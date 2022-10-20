Bengaluru News Live Updates: Wall collapses after overnight showers drench city; Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing seat belts on rear seats

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: October 20, 2022 8:31:40 am
Bengaluru city saw heavy overnight rainfall on Oct. 19. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, triggering a wall collapse near the Majestic bus station, as per reports. Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur, Shivajinagar and parts of the IT corridor

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police Wednesday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle. The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts.

In other news, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress for launching the ‘SayCM’ campaign and said such campaigns are carried out by the jobless. The SayCM campaign by the Congress accused the BJP government of failing to fulfill most of its promises in the election manifesto.

08:07 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Bengaluru rains: Overnight showers drench city; cars damaged as wall collapses near Majestic bus station

Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, triggering a wall collapse near the Majestic bus station, as per reports. An ANI report said several cars parked on the road were damaged in the incident. The incessant rains also resulted in heavy waterlogging in parts of the city. 

Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur, Shivajinagar and parts of the IT corridor. Read here

08:06 (IST)20 Oct 2022
‘SayCM’ campaign, work of jobless: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress for launching the ‘SayCM’ campaign and said such campaigns are carried out by the jobless. He said, “These campaigns are organised by the jobless. We believe that our work should talk more than us.”

The SayCM campaign by the Congress accused the BJP government of failing to fulfill most of its promises in the election manifesto. Read more

08:05 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing seat belts on rear seats in Karnataka

The Karnataka Police Wednesday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle. The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. Read more

08:00 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Karnataka SDPI leaders accuse police of harassment and misuse of UAPA

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday alleged that the Karnataka police are arresting its cadres under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] and harassing them by breaking into their houses at night. The police claim that party workers were plotting to disturb peace.

Prasad asked if the Mangaluru police commissioner was working as per the Constitution and accused police of turning a blind eye when the “RSS and Sri Ram Sena” displayed weapons on Vijayadashami. Read more

07:57 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Good morning!

Follow this space for latest updates from Bengaluru.

2-year-old Pak child doing fine after bone marrow transplant

Baby Amyra with her mother Sadaf Khan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. She was operated upon four months ago. (PTI)

Four months ago, two-year-old Amyra, daughter of Pakistan cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht, had undergone the bone marrow transplant at Narayana Health hospital as a cure for rare disorder — mucopolysaccharidosis type-1 (MPS I). The doctors found her doing well while sharing her case study on Wednesday. Read more

Karnataka CID arrests 38 teachers in teacher recruitment scam

A statement issued by the Karnataka CID said 30 special teams constituted by the department conducted raids at 51 locations in Karnataka and arrested 38 teachers Wednesday in connection with the irregularities in the teacher recruitment process in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Further investigation is underway, the statement added. Read more

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 07:55:04 am
