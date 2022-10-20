Bengaluru News Live Updates: Wall collapses after overnight showers drench city; Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing seat belts on rear seats

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, triggering a wall collapse near the Majestic bus station, as per reports. Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur, Shivajinagar and parts of the IT corridor
Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, triggering a wall collapse near the Majestic bus station, as per reports. An ANI report said several cars parked on the road were damaged in the incident. The incessant rains also resulted in heavy waterlogging in parts of the city.
Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur, Shivajinagar and parts of the IT corridor.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress for launching the ‘SayCM’ campaign and said such campaigns are carried out by the jobless. He said, “These campaigns are organised by the jobless. We believe that our work should talk more than us.”
The SayCM campaign by the Congress accused the BJP government of failing to fulfill most of its promises in the election manifesto.
The Karnataka Police Wednesday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle. The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. Read more
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday alleged that the Karnataka police are arresting its cadres under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] and harassing them by breaking into their houses at night. The police claim that party workers were plotting to disturb peace.
Prasad asked if the Mangaluru police commissioner was working as per the Constitution and accused police of turning a blind eye when the “RSS and Sri Ram Sena” displayed weapons on Vijayadashami. Read more
