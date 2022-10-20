Bengaluru News Live Updates: Wall collapses after overnight showers drench city; Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing seat belts on rear seats

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, triggering a wall collapse near the Majestic bus station, as per reports. Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur, Shivajinagar and parts of the IT corridor

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police Wednesday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle. The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts.

In other news, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress for launching the ‘SayCM’ campaign and said such campaigns are carried out by the jobless. The SayCM campaign by the Congress accused the BJP government of failing to fulfill most of its promises in the election manifesto.