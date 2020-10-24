Bengaluru rains: Videos of flooded streets take over Twitter, netizens berate poor administration

A road in Bengaluru is waterlogged following heavy rainfall on Friday.

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Friday left parts of the city inundated and brought traffic to a standstill in most areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru City recorded 13.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Kempegowda International Airport with 7.7 mm and HAL airport with 1.3 mm.

Traffic was disrupted on Mysuru Road, Silk Board junction, Hosur road, Bannerghatta road, Basavanagudi, Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, BG Road, Nayandahalli and other roads. Meanwhile, videos recorded by residents showed a car floating in Gurudutta Layout near Hosakerehalli alongside Vrishabhavathi drain during rains.

Rain on Friday evening in most parts of South Bengaluru. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/E8TEA864FI — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 23, 2020

Pourakarmikas in Hosakerehalli were pressed into action on Saturday, as solid waste and silt covered the road in ward 161.

#BengaluruRains: BBMP pourakarmikas clearing solid waste and silt in ward number 161,

Hosakerehalli after heavy rain yesterday evening. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/vOQ0Dsbb7H — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 24, 2020

With roads and underpasses in several areas waterlogged and garbage overflowing on the streets, angry netizens took to Twitter, berating the administration for poor planning and road infrastructure in the city during monsoon. Videos and photos of flooded basements and roads took over social media, even as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called on BBMP chief Manjunatha Prasad to take action.

“Bengaluru’s problem is greed. Bottomless greed of its elected representatives, officials, builders and others. Powerful cartels run the city. It is beyond repair.” (sic), wrote one user.

Beautiful Bengaluru.

This stunning lake in the middle of a very busy place called Koramangala has managed to flood my car within minutes, and now my car sits at the service center with a big fat bill ready to burn a hole in my pocket. #BengaluruRain @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR pic.twitter.com/afCbb6IPPv — Richard D’souza (@richarddsouza_) October 23, 2020

Noting how sewage had seeped onto the streets following the rains, another user questioned the BBMP’s lack of action and alleged apathy and berated the administration for not taking any measures during the summer season.

“Once a garden city has converted into a garbage city a long time ago.” (sic), wrote another user.

National college basavanagudi after about an hour of heavy rains#bengalururain #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/LMEGs7FzOI — Sandeep Gupta (@sandeepblore) October 23, 2020

