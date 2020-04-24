Heavy rains lash Bengaluru city, spell to continue for next few days

An uprooted tree in Bellary. (Source: Darshan Devaiah) An uprooted tree in Bellary. (Source: Darshan Devaiah)

Heavy rains on a Friday morning in Bengaluru left many trees uprooted, and several roads and buildings damaged in its wake. A road caved in and a wall of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quarters collapsed in Lakshmidevi Nagar near Laggere, North Bengaluru following which around 16 families were shifted to the community centre. Several cars, auto-rickshaws, and two-wheelers parked on the road were also damaged.

The BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar along with zonal officials visited the site and conducted an inspection. “Residents of 16 houses have been shifted to a Community Centre and we are assessing the damage,” Kumar said.

The BBMP control room has received several complaints from Laggere and Sahakaranagar in North Bengaluru of water entering homes. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, BBMP Control room officials said, we have received complaints of tree fall from Malleshwaram, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Cauvery Junction, Bellary road, Marenahalli, Vijayanagar, Margosa Road, Basaveshwaranagar, Kodihalli, Shivajinagar, BTM Layout, Basavanagudi, Tilak Nagar, and JC Nagar.

Meanwhile, roads were also flooded in several areas of the city, including Central Business district areas like Shivajinagar, Shivananda Circle, Koramangala, Madivala, Yeshwantpur, Hebbal, Nandini Layout, Tumakuru road, Mysuru Road and other roads.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru will continue to receive rains over the next three to four days. Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Dr G S Srinivas Reddy, said, “Several parts of South Interior Karnataka, Malnad region and Bengaluru city will receive rainfall over the next couple of days.”

Bengaluru has received an average 14 mm rainfall since Thursday night, with some areas receiving nearly 60 mm rains till Friday morning.

