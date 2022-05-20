Bengaluru stormwater drains to be modernised at cost of Rs 1,600 crore, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited rain-hit areas in Bengaluru on Thursday and said that the government will take up modernisation of stormwater drains, in an integrated manner, at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore.

“We had made many decisions to address the flooding problem in the city when I held a meeting with Bengaluru MLAs when it rained last time. A decision was taken to develop stormwater drains. The detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and the plan has been included in the budget. Work orders would be issued soon. Bottlenecks and silt would be removed for smooth flow of water in these stormwater drains, Rs 400 crore is being spent for the purpose,” Bommai said.

The chief minister added that the work will be taken up in an integrated manner. “For instance, in HBR Layout, accumulation of silt has clogged the drain for a length of about 2.50 km. Orders have been issued to remove the silt,” Bommai said. “Secondary and tertiary drains would be constructed in wards along these stormwater drains or primary drains. The state government would fund the works on primary drains, while BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) would foot the bill for secondary and tertiary drains. It has also been instructed to increase the capacity of the STP plant to 40 MLD,” Bommai added.

Pointing to very heavy rains within a short time period as the main cause for flooding, Bommai said the city witnessed average 15-day rainfall for the month of May in just 4-5 hours. “It is one of the heaviest rains that the city has witnessed in the month of May in the last 40-50 years. Naturally, all the low-lying areas are flooded. This is happening over the last 3-4 decades in Bengaluru whenever it rains heavily. Though the relief works are ongoing, the rapid growth of the city is making it a tough task to find a comprehensive solution,” he added.

He inspected the construction work of a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Hebbal and announced that another STP with 60 MLD capacity has been approved at the same site. “Desilting would be taken up in Mahalakshmi Layout ward for smooth flow of water, old bridges are proving to be bottlenecks in Vrishabhavathi valley. Measures are being taken to address all the issues to prevent flooding. In K R Puram ward, the railway overbridge is causing water-logging and action is being taken to solve the problem. Desilting and pumping out of water in inundated areas has been taken up on war footing with involvement of Home Guards, BBMP staff and civil defence personnel,” Bommai said.

Referring to houses that have come up along the stormwater drains, Bommai said they would be cleared to enable smooth flow of water.