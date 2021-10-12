Bengaluru rains: Roads to airport flooded, passengers take tractor to catch flights

As roads leading to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were waterlogged due to the heavy rains across the city on Monday night, cabs and private vehicles were stranded forcing some passengers to depend on alternative modes of transport. In a video shared on social media, a tractor was seen ferrying passengers to the airport as taxis refused to drive through flooding waters.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, 11 flights were rescheduled. The Bengaluru airport police along with teams from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) were on duty diverting the vehicles and making alternative arrangements for the stranded passengers. “Our team was immediately pressed into action and the issue has been resolved,” a BIAL spokesperson said on Tuesday.

WATCH: Heavy rain on Monday night led to waterlogging on the roads leading to #Bengaluru International Airport. The heavy downpour made it difficult for the passengers to enter or exit from terminals of the airport. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/48Q8n2OSDi — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 12, 2021

The airport area received 178.3 mm rain on Monday night according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

DCP Bengaluru North East Division, CK Baba, said: “Water inundated the taxi lanes and disrupted service at the airport. Noe all the roads are clear for traffic.”

Bengaluru Airport road witnessed waterlogging after heavy rains on Monday night. A tractor was seen ferrying passengers to #bengaluruairport after cabs refused to drive to the airport due to heavy Rain. Bengaluru Airport recorded 178.3 mm rainfall on Monday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/8Ti9JHLS4c — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 12, 2021

Rainfall, causing flood-like situations across the city for the last few days. The rain is likely to continue till October 15, as the IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city. The IMD has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning for Tuesday too.