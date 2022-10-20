Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded, vehicles damaged; IMD issues yellow alert for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and said the city will continue to receive rain till October 23 even as several roads were waterlogged, trees were uprooted, and many vehicles were damaged after heavy overnight showers.

Bengaluru will have a cloudy sky and the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 20 degrees celsius respectively, according to the met department forecast.

Bengaluru received 60.5 mm of rainfall Wednesday and since October 1, there has been 311.5 mm of rainfall. The city has recorded 1,795.5 mm of rainfall till now this year.

Several vehicles were damaged after a retaining wall near Seshadripuram collapsed owing to the heavy rain. A barricade wall opposite the JDS Office near Mantri Mall also collapsed. R T Nagar, Koramangala, B T M, J C Road, the Outer Ring Road between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli, Bellandur, HSR Layout, and Shivajinagar among others were also affected. A tree was uprooted near the Aiyappa temple in Banaswadi.

Residents also complained of power cuts in several areas.

While addressing reporters early on Thursday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The East zone was badly affected by the rain. Our officials are doing everything to help the people.”

At the Kanadasa Circle, Nath instructed officials to remove the blockages from the side drains so that the rainwater does not accumulate on the road and clear the silt from the drains.

HAL Airport Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory Thursday morning saying vehicles were not moving from Sakra Hospital to Bellandur Kodi due to water logging.

With public transport like auto-rickshaws and cabs not being able to operate, city commuters were left stranded Wednesday amid the downpour.

“I had to go to Mahadevapura from my office in Koramangala but there were no cabs. I was stranded in Koramangala for three hours under the shade of a shop. Finally, at 11:30 pm I got a cab but due to water logging and non-stop rain, the driver faced a harrowing time in navigating the vehicle. I have never seen intense rainfall,” said Neha Jain, a resident of Mahadevapura.