Bengaluru: 2 labourers killed amid heavy rainfall

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 18, 2022 9:49:53 am
As many as two rain-related deaths were reported in Bengaluru on Wednesday as heavy showers cause widespread waterlogging across the city. Two labourers were found dead at a pipeline work site in West Bengaluru’s Ullal on Wednesday morning.
