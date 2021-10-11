IMD puts Bengaluru on yellow alert, several parts of Karnataka to witness heavy rains in coming days

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains that lasted from afternoon to evening on Sunday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now put the city on yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain) with the forecast indicating that Bengaluru and several other parts of the state are likely to witness heavy rains over the next few days.

“Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag districts of North Interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD forecast stated.

From October 1 to 9, Karnataka recorded 78 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 61 mm.

“The rains in Bengaluru were due to a developing low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal resulting in wind confluence in lower atmospheric levels. The withdrawing monsoon could also increase the chance of thundershowers in Bengaluru,” IMD officials said.