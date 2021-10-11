scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

IMD puts Bengaluru on yellow alert, several parts of Karnataka to witness heavy rains in coming days

The rains in Bengaluru are due to a developing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, officials said

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
October 11, 2021 12:12:45 pm
From October 1 to 9, Karnataka recorded 78 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 61 mm.(Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains that lasted from afternoon to evening on Sunday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now put the city on yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain) with the forecast indicating that Bengaluru and several other parts of the state are likely to witness heavy rains over the next few days.

“Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag districts of North Interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD forecast stated.

From October 1 to 9, Karnataka recorded 78 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 61 mm.

Click here for more

“The rains in Bengaluru were due to a developing low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal resulting in wind confluence in lower atmospheric levels. The withdrawing monsoon could also increase the chance of thundershowers in Bengaluru,” IMD officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement