Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Bengaluru rains: Heavy rainfall likely for two days, says IMD

With Bengaluru witnessing heavy showers on Monday, several parts of the city were inundated and authorities faced complaints related to water entering homes and power outages.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 2, 2022 12:05:08 pm
bengaluru, rainsWater-logging in Bengaluru city following a night of heavy rains. (Express photo by M Jitendra)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Bengaluru urban areas, saying the region might receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With Bengaluru witnessing heavy showers on Monday evening, and rain continuing till midnight, several parts of the city were inundated and authorities faced complaints related to water entering homes and power outages.

The city recorded 45.7 mm rainfall on Monday, IMD said, with the observatory at Kempegowda International Airport recording 33.9 mm of rainfall.

The last time Bengaluru received heavy rainfall in August was on August 25, 2018, when the city witnessed 41.6 mm of rainfall.

Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 414 mm of rainfall, a 213 mm departure from the normal.

“Southwest monsoon was active over south interior Karnataka and it was weak over coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over south interior Karnataka and at a few places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka,” the IMD in its statement.

Due to the heavy showers on Monday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received several complaints of water entering houses in Yelahanka, Sriramapura, Kumaraswamy Layout, Yelachenahalli and some regions in north Bengaluru. There were several complaints of power outages too from BTM and HSR Layout.

Commuters also had a tough time navigating flooded roads. “While passing through Koramangala and BTM, amidst dug-up and pothole-ridden roads, and barely any street lights, it is difficult to drive. While the BBMP makes promises, every year, this is the case. We do not know when we will meet with an accident,” said Ram Kumar, a resident of Koramangala.

More from Bangalore

Areas in Jayanagar, where roads were dug up by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), turned slippery after the heavy showers, posing a threat to pedestrians and motorists.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:58:52 am

