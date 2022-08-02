Bengaluru rains: Heavy rainfall likely for two days, says IMD

Updated: August 2, 2022 12:05:08 pm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Bengaluru urban areas, saying the region might receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
With Bengaluru witnessing heavy showers on Monday evening, and rain continuing till midnight, several parts of the city were inundated and authorities faced complaints related to water entering homes and power outages.
The city recorded 45.7 mm rainfall on Monday, IMD said, with the observatory at Kempegowda International Airport recording 33.9 mm of rainfall.
The last time Bengaluru received heavy rainfall in August was on August 25, 2018, when the city witnessed 41.6 mm of rainfall.
Subscriber Only Stories
Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 414 mm of rainfall, a 213 mm departure from the normal.
“Southwest monsoon was active over south interior Karnataka and it was weak over coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over south interior Karnataka and at a few places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka,” the IMD in its statement.
Due to the heavy showers on Monday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received several complaints of water entering houses in Yelahanka, Sriramapura, Kumaraswamy Layout, Yelachenahalli and some regions in north Bengaluru. There were several complaints of power outages too from BTM and HSR Layout.
Commuters also had a tough time navigating flooded roads. “While passing through Koramangala and BTM, amidst dug-up and pothole-ridden roads, and barely any street lights, it is difficult to drive. While the BBMP makes promises, every year, this is the case. We do not know when we will meet with an accident,” said Ram Kumar, a resident of Koramangala.
Areas in Jayanagar, where roads were dug up by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), turned slippery after the heavy showers, posing a threat to pedestrians and motorists.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
Latest News
Rohit Sharma defends his decision of giving Avesh Khan final over instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Joint venture: Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival
Money in possession of Jharkhand MLAs had source in Kolkata, trio part of bigger game plan: CID officer
Bengaluru rains: Heavy rainfall likely for two days, says IMD
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India eyes gold in Lawn Bowls, TT and Badminton
Which juice to have when I am thirsty?
Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor dodges question about ‘quality sex’, Aamir Khan says ‘Kaise sawal puch raha hai?’ Watch promo
Zomato shares jump nearly 11% after Q1 earnings
Quashing rape FIR after compromise, Delhi High Court orders complainant to do social service; accused to plant 50 trees
Income Tax raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers
‘I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work, poetry, or acting’: Arunoday Singh
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate at 11.4%, highest since January wave