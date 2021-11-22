Bengaluru rains: Flooding destroys research material collected over 25 years at JNCASR

By Monday morning, rain water had inundated the premises of JNCASR which is located in Jakkur near Rachenahalli lake.

Flooding triggered by incessant downpour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru has damaged genetic samples that date back 25 years, besides destroying equipment worth several lakhs Sunday night.

By Monday morning, rain water had inundated the premises of JNCASR which is located in Jakkur near Rachenahalli lake. Sewage also flowed into the laboratories, destroying genetic samples preserved over the past 25 years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, JNCASR president GU Kulkarni said the water level rose to a height of one metre inside the campus, turning many departments into islands. “We are yet to assess the damage that has taken place,” he added.

Spread across 50 acres, JNCASR has departments for chemistry and physics of materials, engineering mechanics, evolutionary and organismal biology, molecular biology and genetics, new chemistry, theoretical sciences, education technology, and geodynamics. “With sewage water gushing in, the research material, computers, samples as well as other materials have been totally destroyed,” said a student of the centre.

Close to the centre, there are three sewage drains connected to Rachenahalli lake, but on Sunday night, water began to enter the campus due to the rainfall.

JNCASR is a multidisciplinary research institute built in 1989 by the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology. It is the brainchild of scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient Prof C N R Rao, who is also the honorary president of the centre.