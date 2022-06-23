Bengaluru: Contractor dies after IISc compound falls on him

In yet another rain-related accident in Bengaluru, a 33-year-old contractor died after a compound wall of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) collapsed on him on Wednesday. The wall collapsed after a tree inside the campus fell on it.

This is the fourth death in the last week due to rain-related incidents in Bengaluru.

The police identified the deceased as B Vasanth, a resident of Anekal who worked as a subcontractor. According to the police, Vasanth and two others were engaged in a stormwater drain work at a layout adjoining IISc. Around 3 am, the wall collapsed and Vasanth came under it. Though Vasanth was rushed to M S Ramaiah Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that IISc should pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Bengaluru has seen several deaths due to heavy rains in the last week. Last Friday, at midnight, civil engineer Mithun was washed away in a stormwater drain in K R Puram. Prajwal, an MTech student of SGB Institute of Technology in Uttarahalli, died after he lost control of his car and drove it into a lake near Tavarekere on Friday night. In another incident, a woman named Muniyamma died after an apartment complex compound wall collapsed on the asbestos sheet of her home.