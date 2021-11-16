Bengaluru rains: Complaints of traffic snarls, uprooted trees after downpour

Several parts of Bengaluru remained waterlogged for hours leading to traffic snarls following continuous downpour on Monday. The control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of waterlogging mainly from the East Zone which received 47 mm of rainfall. A staffer at the control room said trees were uprooted in Hebbal, Anand Nagar and Vinobha Colony in Avalahalli.

Lashing out at the BBMP, the residents of HBR Layout took to social media to point out that the side drains in the area were filled with silt and were not connected to the storm water drain (SWD). Six main roads, nine cross roads and three block roads in HBR Layout got inundated following heavy rains. The residents said the issue remained unresolved despite several complaints. Similar complaints poured in from BTM, BEL Circle, RR Nagar and Bhadrappa Layout.

The control room received five complaints of water gushing into houses in Kaval Byrasandra, one complaint from a low-lying area in Banaswadi railway station and three complaints in Kammanahalli. By evening, the roads in Bommasandra and Chandapura areas turned slushy and unmotorable.

Vinay Kumar, a local resident, said there was no drain for the water to escape. “We have been seeing this for the past few years. The roads riddled with potholes become extremely risky during rain. There have been several incidents of accidents on Bommasandra road,” he added.

Bengaluru reported 5 cm of rainfall on Monday and the Met Department has predicted more rains in the next two days.