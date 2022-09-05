scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Bengaluru rains: City records wettest September day since 2014

This season, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 141 per cent (717.8 mm) excess rainfall and Rural 114 per cent (616.1 mm).

A second heavy downpour in less than a week once again left upmarket areas and IT corridors of Bengaluru city submerged in knee-deep water Monday morning. (Express Photo)

Karnataka capital Bengaluru recorded 131.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours making Monday (September 5) the wettest September day since 2014, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A second heavy downpour in less than a week once again left upmarket areas and IT corridors of Bengaluru city submerged in knee-deep water Monday morning.

The Kempegowda International Airport, located at Devanahalli, recorded 109.6 mm of rain since Sunday morning, also the wettest in the last eight years. Roads leading to the airport and its parking areas remained partially inundated during the morning hours of Monday.



Southern Karnataka is presently under the influence of a cyclonic circulation located over the Comorin region besides a north-south trough running to central Madhya Pradesh. 11 of the 16 districts in south interior Karnataka, the IMD data said, have recorded over 100 per cent surplus rainfall since June 1.

The Met department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning of heavy rain (64.5 mm to 115.4 mm in 24 hours) in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Bellari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamangaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumkur and Shivamogga till Wednesday.

An ‘orange’ alert warning of heavy to very heavy (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) prevails for Chikkamangaluru and Kodagu districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Karnataka is among the wettest states in the country this year, having received 927.2 mm or 34 per cent surplus rain between June 1 and September 4.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:23:06 pm
