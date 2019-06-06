Bangalore rains: BESCOM gets ready to handle customer alerts through SMS

With monsoon at the doorstep, heavy rains and thunderstorms that lash Bangalore raise an immediate concern in citizens’ minds – power disruption. While most areas in and around the city face frequent and long power cuts these days, a proper system to inform the consumers on scheduled and unscheduled power outages is still absent, many point out.

Advertising

Pawan Shivananjappa, a quality auditor who stays at Kengeri takes a jibe at BESCOM explaining that there is no way to stay informed about power cuts at all. “We predict power cuts as soon as it becomes cloudy next to our place. While a drizzle confirms long power cuts, it is high time BESCOM started notifying consumers on the same via SMS text messages,” he says.

Also read: Bangalore’s ‘electric shock’ death toll rises by the day, even as BESCOM talks of awareness

He adds that such a system in place would help individuals like him plan the day or night in advance. “These days power cuts are so frequent that even ironing clothes or taking a proper shower in the morning before leaving for work has become impossible. My mom faces trouble in preparing food on time as well as she uses mixer grinder and an induction stove,” he says.

Advertising

At the same time, Srimathi Perumal, a resident of Mahadevapura says that she is aware of a prompt SMS notification system that works well in other states including Bihar and Kerala. “While limited information is served to us in newspapers as snippets on scheduled power cuts, BESCOM officials should realise that not many read them in this tech-savvy era. An automated SMS alert system to inform consumers on power cuts and when the power supply is expected to be back is quintessential these days. Proper acknowledgement messages when bills are due or have been paid is also important” she says.

Also read: Thousand-plus deaths due to electric shock in Bangalore, BESCOM jumps to ‘awareness’ mode

However, when Indianexpress.com contacted BESCOM MD C. Shikha, she said that notifications are being sent at present to consumers who have signed up to the BESCOM Mithra smartphone application. “Frequent notifications are sent to consumers via the app whenever there is a power cut expected in their respective areas due to in the event of maintenance work in feeders or for tree trimming,” she says.

Shikha adds that BESCOM is also updating consumer directories to ensure the automated notification system works efficiently to provide the right information to the concerned consumer. “We have had over 1 lakh consumer downloads for the BESCOM Mithra mobile application and another round of awareness for the same will take place soon. We have also urged consumers to provide their updated mobile numbers to the list to ensure they are notified promptly,” she says.

At the same time, BESCOM is also working on increasing the number of telephone lines attached to its helpline number 1912, from 45 to 60. This is being implemented in the consumer interest as many complained that the number is always engaged. According to data from BESCOM, over 10,000 grievance calls are being recorded on a daily basis.