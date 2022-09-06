Bengaluru rains: 22-year-old falls off scooty on waterlogged Whitefield road, electrocuted to death

A 22-year-old woman died in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area Monday after the two-wheeler she was travelling in fell on the waterlogged road, resulting in electrocution.

The woman, identified as Akhila, worked as a receptionist at a private firm in the city.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Akhila was returning home after work on her scooter. Police said that she lost her balance on a rain-inundated road near the Mahira Bakery and fell down.

“She came in contact with an electric wire when she fell, resulting in her death,” the Whitefield police said.

Police are yet to file an FIR in the case and are waiting for word from the family of the victim on the nature of the complaint.