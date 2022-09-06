scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Bengaluru rains: 22-year-old falls off scooty on waterlogged Whitefield road, electrocuted to death

Police said that the woman lost her balance on a rain-inundated road near the Mahira Bakery in Bengaluru's Whitefield area.

A 22-year-old woman died after falling off the scooter and being electrocuted in the inundated road. (Express photo by Jithendra M, representational purposes)

A 22-year-old woman died in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area Monday after the two-wheeler she was travelling in fell on the waterlogged road, resulting in electrocution.

The woman, identified as Akhila, worked as a receptionist at a private firm in the city.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Akhila was returning home after work on her scooter. Police said that she lost her balance on a rain-inundated road near the Mahira Bakery and fell down.

“She came in contact with an electric wire when she fell, resulting in her death,” the Whitefield police said.

Police are yet to file an FIR in the case and are waiting for word from the family of the victim on the nature of the complaint.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:56:25 am
