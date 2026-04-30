At 111.5 mm, Bengaluru breaks record for highest single-day rainfall in April

The thundershowers on Wednesday evening inundated several parts of Bengaluru, including Century Club, where cars were submerged. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Wednesday evening’s torrential rain in Bengaluru set a new city record for the highest single-day rainfall in April.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded in Bengaluru City was 111.5 mm, the highest since record-keeping began more than a century ago. To date, the maximum rainfall recorded in a single day of April was 108.6 mm, which was recorded 25 years ago on April 19, 2001.

The thundershowers, which occurred within a couple of hours on Wednesday evening, were also one of the most intense spells of rainfall in recent memory. Moreover, the 111.5 mm of rainfall was almost three times the long-term monthly average of 41 mm for April in Bengaluru Urban district.