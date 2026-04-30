At 111.5 mm, Bengaluru breaks record for highest single-day rainfall in April

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Wednesday evening’s torrential rain in Bengaluru set a new city record for the highest single-day rainfall in April.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded in Bengaluru City was 111.5 mm, the highest since record-keeping began more than a century ago. To date, the maximum rainfall recorded in a single day of April was 108.6 mm, which was recorded 25 years ago on April 19, 2001.
The thundershowers, which occurred within a couple of hours on Wednesday evening, were also one of the most intense spells of rainfall in recent memory. Moreover, the 111.5 mm of rainfall was almost three times the long-term monthly average of 41 mm for April in Bengaluru Urban district.
The downpour caused extensive damage to life and property, especially in Bengaluru’s Central Business District. While seven people died in a compound collapse near Bowring Hospital, three other rain-related deaths were reported in Bengaluru. Several vehicles were also damaged as trees and branches fell on vehicles.
The intense rainfall on Wednesday followed a long dry spell in the city during the month. Bengaluru had received only trace amounts of rainfall from April 1 to 28, according to data.
Meanwhile, IMD forecasts indicate that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are likely at isolated places in the city towards evening or night. Rainfall is forecast till Friday, following which dry conditions are likely.
According to the IMD, the downpour will do little to reduce the high daytime temperatures recorded in the city. Maximum temperatures in Bengaluru are “very likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius”, which will be above normal by 2°C, the IMD Bengaluru said in its forecast issued on Thursday morning.
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