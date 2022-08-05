scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Bengaluru records 946 mm of rainfall since March this year, inches closer to annual figure

According to statistics provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the annual rainfall recorded in Bengaluru was 1,500 mm last year, 1,200 mm in 2020 and above 900 mm in 2019.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
August 5, 2022 2:43:13 pm
According to the statistics provided by the IMD, the annual rainfall recorded in Bengaluru was 1,500 mm last year (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru has already received 946 mm of rainfall since March this year, inching closer to its annual figure well ahead of the months of October and November when the city usually receives heavy rainfall as the south-west monsoon retreats.

IMD has forecast that Bengaluru might receive rain/thundershowers in the next 48 hours with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 25 and 20 degrees Celsius. The weather department said the heavy rainfall was the result of the southwest monsoon turning vigorous over the state.

According to the statistics provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the annual rainfall recorded in Bengaluru was 1,500 mm last year, 1,200 mm in 2020 and above 900 mm in 2019. From March 1 to May 31 this year, the city recorded 421 mm of rainfall and since June 1 it has reported 525 mm of rainfall.

Since August 1, more than 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Bengaluru. The city had on August 3 recorded 63.3 mm of rainfall, the highest in the month of August in the last five years. Previously, Bengaluru recorded 128.7 mm of rainfall on August 15, 2017. In August 2020, 75.9 mm of monthly rainfall was recorded in the city, while it was 146.8 mm in 2019, 158.3 mm in 2018, 351.8 mm (2017), 82.8 mm (2016), 110 mm (2015), 102.4 mm (2014), 94.3 mm (2013), 189.1 mm (2012) and 278.2 mm in 2011.

Read |9 districts in Tamil Nadu to get heavy rainfall; holiday for schools, colleges in Nilgiris

Meanwhile, despite the civic body’s claim that they are prepared for the monsoon, several areas have been hit by the downpour, especially KR Puram, Sarjapura, Koramangala, Banashankari and Kanakapura.

Balaji Raghotham, a resident of KR Puram, said, “Though the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) claims that they desilted the drain last year, they take up such work only during the onset of monsoon. Moreover, the design of the drains needs an overhaul so the roads do not get flooded. The silt dredged out is not cleared from the area, and flows back into the drains during heavy rain. This recurs every year.”

Citizens have been demanding that lakes should be treated as flood mitigation centres so that the excess run-off during heavy showers flows into these water bodies.

Purushottam, another KR Puram resident, said, “The encroachment from the lakes should be removed so that the holding capacity of the water bodies is not impacted. Along with this, poor maintenance of stormwater drains also leads to flooding.” Since Monday, the residents of Rainbow Drive Layout at Sarjapura have been stuck because of the flooding in the area. It was only on Friday that the water started receding.

More from Bangalore

BBMP special commissioner Trilok Chandra said, “The flooding is due to the encroachment of drains. We have marked the encroached properties which will be cleared after legal procedures are completed.”

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 02:43:13 pm

