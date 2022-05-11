Bengaluru: Rainbow Drive Layout residents approach MLA, seeks solution to flooding during rains

Residents of Rainbow Drive Layout at Sarjapur in Bengaluru, which has more than 35 houses, have written to Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali apprising him of the constant flooding in their area during rains. In an open letter, the MLA was alerted of the flooding on May 5 which reportedly left the residents stranded for more than 20 hours.

“This is to bring to your urgent notice about the plight of 1000+ people living in fear of rain, flooding, power outages and cut-off from emergency help and at Rainbow Drive Layout, Sarjapur Main Road. We had major flooding during pre-monsoon rain on 5th May 2022 and citizens were stranded for over 20 hours without any access to medical help or cut off from the outside world, with elderly people suffering the most,” the letter dated May 10 read.

A road in Rainbow Drive Layout lies inundated after heavy rains lashed Bengaluru A road in Rainbow Drive Layout lies inundated after heavy rains lashed Bengaluru

Listing out the issues, the residents wrote that the fire brigade had to pump out water for more than 12 hours after the rain stopped on May 5. “This gives an indication that water is coming into our residences from outside. Rainbow Drive entrance is at a low-lying area and hence the Sarjapur main road stormwater drainage must be lowered and/or an additional outlet should be provided on an urgent basis. Urgent pathway construction (is) needed for the entry and exit for residents in order to access medical help. There are many straightforward alternative outlets which can be provided along the way to nearby stormwater drainage along roads,” the letter said and added that the mixing of rainwater with sewage and untreated water can lead to diseases like dengue and malaria.

The residents told the MLA that they had already written to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), panchayat and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board but to no avail.

A resident Darshana Minnoor said: “The rainwater from surrounding villages of Junnasandra and Halanayakanahalli are being diverted into the RBD layout from which it exits to the stormwater drain (SWD) on the Sarjapur Road. Due to level differences between our drain and the SWD on Sarjapur Road, the egress is extremely slow and water stagnates for hours and most of the time overnight, causing flooding and water entering into houses at the entrance. Ideally, the drains along Junnasandra Road should be carrying the rainwater directly to Sarjapur Road SWD.”

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Guru Nath on Tuesday instructed the officials to desilt the drains and ensure that the outlets connecting to the roads should be unclogged so that the water does not stay stagnated on the streets.