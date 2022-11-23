scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Bengaluru to receive light rain till Saturday, weather to remain chilly, says IMD

The lowest minimum temperature in Karnataka on Wednesday, 15 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Davangere.

The IMD also predicted dry weather from Sunday onwards. (File)

Bengaluru received 2 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also said the Karnataka capital would receive light rain till Saturday and that weather would be cold because of the cloudy sky.

The IMD also predicted dry weather from Sunday onwards.

“A cloudy sky and light to moderate rain are very likely. Mist is very likely during early-morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said.

Data from the IMD states that since October 1, the city has received 371 mm of rain, which is a 153 mm departure from the normal. This year Bengaluru has received 1,849 mm rain. The annual rainfall in Bengaluru recorded in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 are 1,500 mm, 1,200 mm, 950 mm, 1,050 mm and 1,696 mm respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

Davangere recorded 15 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature in the state, on Wednesday.

More from Bangalore

Ajjampura, Yagati and Gowribidanur in Chikkamagaluru district, Rayalpadu in Kolar district, Kanakapura in Ramanagara district and Mysuru will receive light to moderate rain till November 28.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:19:41 pm
Next Story

Watch: Saudi player Al-Bulayhi squares up to Lionel Messi after second goal, says “you will not win”

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X