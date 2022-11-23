Bengaluru to receive light rain till Saturday, weather to remain chilly, says IMD

Bengaluru received 2 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also said the Karnataka capital would receive light rain till Saturday and that weather would be cold because of the cloudy sky.

The IMD also predicted dry weather from Sunday onwards.

“A cloudy sky and light to moderate rain are very likely. Mist is very likely during early-morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said.

Data from the IMD states that since October 1, the city has received 371 mm of rain, which is a 153 mm departure from the normal. This year Bengaluru has received 1,849 mm rain. The annual rainfall in Bengaluru recorded in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 are 1,500 mm, 1,200 mm, 950 mm, 1,050 mm and 1,696 mm respectively.

Davangere recorded 15 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature in the state, on Wednesday.

Ajjampura, Yagati and Gowribidanur in Chikkamagaluru district, Rayalpadu in Kolar district, Kanakapura in Ramanagara district and Mysuru will receive light to moderate rain till November 28.