Bengaluru rain: Roads flooded as IMD forecasts showers until Sept 21

Bengaluru finally shook off its near-summer heat on Tuesday evening with heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. While many roads and underpasses were flooded across the city, five cows died after a compound wall collapsed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that rainfall in Bengaluru will continue till 21 September. According to the IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of a low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan, adjoining the Kutch region and southeast Pakistan, extending through Udaipur, Raisen, Pendra Road, Ranchi, and Digha, and moving southeastwards to the Northwest Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the trough from South Interior Karnataka to the Southwest Bay of Bengal now runs across Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.