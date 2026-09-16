Bengaluru rain: Roads flooded as IMD forecasts showers until Sept 21

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Bengaluru finally shook off its near-summer heat on Tuesday evening with heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. While many roads and underpasses were flooded across the city, five cows died after a compound wall collapsed.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that rainfall in Bengaluru will continue till 21 September. According to the IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of a low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan, adjoining the Kutch region and southeast Pakistan, extending through Udaipur, Raisen, Pendra Road, Ranchi, and Digha, and moving southeastwards to the Northwest Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, the trough from South Interior Karnataka to the Southwest Bay of Bengal now runs across Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
In its forecast, the IMD said light to moderate thundershowers are likely in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, and other parts of Karnataka until 21 September. These showers will be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h.
On Tuesday evening, Bengaluru city reported 55mm of rainfall, bringing much-needed relief. During what is typically peak monsoon for the city, temperatures had lingered between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, making conditions feel like summer. However, the rain brought new civic challenges, with several roads and underpasses flooded and reports of fallen trees.
In Domlur, five cows died after a compound wall at the ASC Centre collapsed onto them. Local residents stated that the area floods whenever it rains and pointed out that the compound wall was structurally weak.
Evening rush-hour traffic ground to a halt as waterlogging engulfed major roads across the city. Commuters faced flooded stretches near Chickpet metro station, New Tharagupet, Jayamahal Road near Cantonment railway station, Hebbal, the Nagawara–Veerannapalya corridor, Mehkri Circle, Indiranagar, Wilson Garden, the Ayyappa underpass in Madiwala, the NGO Gate–passport office junction route, the Peenya Flyover heading into the city, and Rupena Agrahara.
Heavy rain also drenched the central business district along with Sanjaynagar, Rajajinagar, HSR Layout, and Hebbal, prompting residents to flood social media platforms with clips of lightning-streaked skies, howling winds, and submerged streets.
Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) showed Koramangala logging the heaviest rainfall by 7.30 pm Tuesday at 70 mm, followed by New BEL Road (47 mm), RT Nagar (46 mm), Jayanagar (35 mm), and HSR Layout (31 mm).
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