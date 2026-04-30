Bengaluru rain toll rises to 10: Electrocutions, wall collapse expose safety lapses

The heavy rain in Bengaluru on Wednesday led to several trees and branches falling, with some landing on parked vehicles. (Photo by special arrangement)

The death toll from Wednesday’s heavy rain spell in Bengaluru rose to 10 on Thursday, with three more deaths being reported—two due to electrocution and one caused by a structure collapsing during the storm.

The latest fatalities come a day after seven people were killed in a wall collapse near Bowring Hospital. Several members of a family lost their lives after a compound wall collapsed following continuous rain. The wall is reported to have given way due to waterlogging and weakened structural stability, trapping those nearby under the debris.

Other incidents were reported from different parts of the city. In Yarab Nagar, a student identified as Syed Sufiyan, 17, died after coming into contact with a live electric source. According to family members, Sufiyan, who had recently passed his First PUC examination, had stepped out during the rain to park his motorcycle when electricity allegedly leaked from a nearby pole. He collapsed on the spot. His body was later shifted to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have launched an investigation.