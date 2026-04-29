2 children, 5 others killed in Bengaluru as wall collapses after heavy rain, hailstorm

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Seven people, including two children, were killed after a portion of a compound wall collapsed during heavy rain near Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, officials said.
The deceased are said to include street vendors operating near the hospital, though their identities are yet to be ascertained. Seven others were also injured when the compound wall collapsed. Their details are awaited.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an investigation into the incident and Rs 5 lakh compensation for next of the kin of the deceased.
After a prolonged dry spell, Bengaluru city received heavy rain around 5 pm. The spell of thundershowers, which lasted for about an hour in many parts of the city, was coupled with an intense hailstorm.
Several low-lying areas were reportedly inundated. Gusty winds accompanied the rain, leading to several trees and branches falling on the road and traffic disruptions. Tree falls was reported at BVK Iyengar Road and Sheshadripuram, as per initial reports.
Vehicles were also damaged in parts of the city after tree branches fell on them. Inundation also resulted in traffic disruption in many parts of the city.
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre data, Binnypet, Cottonpet, and Subhashnagar received around 60 mm of rainfall. While many parts of the Bengaluru North region received trace rainfall, showers were intense in Bengaluru’s south, west, and east regions.
Data shows that localities such as HSR Layout received 59 mm of rainfall, Jayanagar around 35 mm of rainfall, HAL Airport 28 mm of rainfall, and Chamarajpet 58 mm of rainfall, among others.
According to officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), reports of damage in various parts of the city were being compiled.
An official said that gusts of wind of around 50 kmph had hit the city during the rain, leading to widespread damage.
“In many parts, trees have fallen on the road. GBA staff and officials are on the ground removing trees and clearing branches that have fallen on the road. The extent of damage will be known only by Thursday morning,” an official said.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for widespread rain in Bengaluru and the south interior Karnataka region for the next two days.
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