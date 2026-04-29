2 children, 5 others killed in Bengaluru as wall collapses after heavy rain, hailstorm

Rescue workers at the site of the wall collapse near Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo by special arrangement)

Seven people, including two children, were killed after a portion of a compound wall collapsed during heavy rain near Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased are said to include street vendors operating near the hospital, though their identities are yet to be ascertained. Seven others were also injured when the compound wall collapsed. Their details are awaited.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an investigation into the incident and Rs 5 lakh compensation for next of the kin of the deceased.

After a prolonged dry spell, Bengaluru city received heavy rain around 5 pm. The spell of thundershowers, which lasted for about an hour in many parts of the city, was coupled with an intense hailstorm.