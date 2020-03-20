Bengaluru: Railway employee suspended for ‘hiding’ COVID-19 positive son in rest house

To date, Karnataka has confirmed 15 positive cases of COVID-19 with one casualty reported from Kalaburagi. (Express photo by Janardan Koushik) To date, Karnataka has confirmed 15 positive cases of COVID-19 with one casualty reported from Kalaburagi. (Express photo by Janardan Koushik)

A railway officer in Bengaluru was suspended for allegedly hiding information that her son, who later tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, had a travel history to coronavirus-hit Germany and Spain.

Confirming the same, South Western Railway (SWR) Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya told indianexpress.com that the lady officer who was working as an Assistant Personnel Officer in Bengaluru Division was officially suspended on Thursday.

“She (the officer) had requested a rest house accommodation for her family in Bengaluru and was allotted the same next to KSR Bengaluru railway station from March 13 to 16. It was then understood that the said officer’s son who came from Germany via Madrid (Spain) airport to the city was later tested positive (on March 18) for coronavirus,” Vijaya added.

The action has been taken as the officer neither disclosed information about her son’s foreign trip to a coronavirus-hit nation nor informed the state health department as per provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Vijaya explained.

As a preventive measure, SWR has closed down the rest house and has kept the cleaning staff under quarantine.

“All officers and their families who stayed in the rest house have been informed to be on the lookout and to be alert for symptoms if any. Details of people who stayed there have been shared with the state government and fumigation is being done,” Vijaya added.

The Karnataka health department had confirmed the 25-year-old male patient to be the 12th positive case in the state on March 18, stating he was admitted to a designated isolation hospital in Bengaluru.

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K had then confirmed that seven primary contacts were identified and were placed under strict home quarantine.

To date, Karnataka has confirmed 15 positive cases of COVID-19 with one casualty reported from Kalaburagi.

