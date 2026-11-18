A 45-year-old ragpicker in South Bengaluru is in critical condition after unidentified persons allegedly tied him up with rope, poured petrol over him, and set him ablaze early on Wednesday, the police said.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the attackers could be fellow ragpickers, they added.
Residents spotted Mohammed alias Syed H, writhing with severe burn injuries around 7 am, and alerted the authorities. A Hoysala patrol team rushed to the scene and arranged for an ambulance to shift him to Victoria Hospital.
“He has sustained around 60–70 per cent burns. He is from Byatrayanapura, as per the information available to us. We are in the process of registering a case,” a police officer said.
The police said Mohammed collects scrap for a living, sleeps on the roadside and does not have a mobile phone or identity documents.
They said Mohammed told them that unknown persons had attacked him.
Girinagar police visited the spot and are investigating the case. The circumstances leading to the assault and the motive are yet to be established, said an officer.
Further details are awaited.