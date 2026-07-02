7 killed as boulder crashes onto workers at quarry near Bengaluru; rescue on

Seven workers died on the spot, and six others who sustained serious injuries have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Express Photo/Special Arrangement

At least seven migrant workers were killed and several others are feared trapped after a massive boulder collapsed at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru Thursday morning.

The police said the accident occurred around 7.30 am at the Kaveri Jelly Crusher in Bengaluru South taluk, when labourers were engaged in routine quarrying operations. They said the boulder fell on the spot where workers were operating machinery, leaving them with no time to escape.

Seven workers died on the spot, and six others who sustained serious injuries have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

“Seven people have been killed and six others injured so far,” a senior police officer confirmed, adding that the death toll may rise as rescue operations are still in progress and some workers are feared trapped under the debris.