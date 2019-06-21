Karnataka HC pulls up cops for ‘casual approach’ on pubs in Indiranagar

The residents of Indiranagar, one among the major spots in Bengaluru city known for clubbing, pubs and the city’s nightlife, have found strong judicial backing from the Karnataka High Court (HC) in their battle against nuisance created in the vicinity of their residence. On Thursday, the court had pulled up Bengaluru City Police for failing to take suitable action on various complaints that includes noise from pubs.

Advertising

An oral observation by the court termed the efforts taken by the police force as ‘casual’. The court criticised the police for holding spot inspections in pubs during early evening while the petitioners had clearly mentioned that the nuisance starts post-midnight that continues till the early hours of the morning.

The court also observed that the police should submit proper affidavits explaining actions taken in response to the complaints raised by the petitioners, the Defence Colony Residents’ Association. Coming down heavily on the police, the court slammed the police for procuring only six sound level meters to cover the entire city.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the local civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to survey and check whether pubs and bars in the locality have been constructed legally. The deadline for the same has been set as June 26.

Earlier this month, the court had directed the state government to use the police force and not the officials of the pollution control board as per laws to record noise levels in areas mentioned by the complainants. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad had then warned that the court would not hesitate in summoning the Bengaluru City police commissioner if necessary action was not taken by June 20.